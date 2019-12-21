18 Track and Field Athletes earn All-American Honors at Lincoln University

JEFFERSON CITY- Just three days after its women's team won the Division II National Championship, Lincoln University announced on Tuesday that 18 of its Track and Field athletes have earned All-American Honors.

Ten of those athletes come from the national champion women's team, while the other eight are from the men's team that tied for ninth at nationals.

Five of the female athletes and two male athletes earned more than just one All-American Honor.

Yanique Ellington, Janae Johnson and Tamara Keane all earned three honors apiece, while Jhevere Hall and and Donna-Lee Hylton each claimed two.

Whereas on the men's team, Romone Hill had three All-American honors and Michael Ashley rounded out the list of athletes with multiple recongitions with two of his own.