18-year-old charged in death of woman

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old has been charged in the death of a woman whose body was found earlier this month in a St. Joseph park.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Sebastian Dowell is being held without bond after he was charged over the weekend with second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Kaytlin Root. A jogger found her body Oct. 16 on a hiking and biking trail. Dowell doesn't yet have an attorney.

Police Sgt. James Langston says a female juvenile also was arrested in connection to Root's death, but no charges were immediately filed.

Root's mother, Jamie Jaramillo, says even with the arrests, she will probably never know why her daughter was killed. She added that her daughter was loved and never will be forgotten.