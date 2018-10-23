18-year-old Kansas City man convicted in fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY (AP) — An 18-year-old Kansas City man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a man who he believed had assaulted his mother.

The Jackson County prosecutor announced Monday that Tony Mack was convicted of second-degree murder and five other charges in the January shooting death of 56-year-old Leon Taylor.

According to court records, Mack says he shot Taylor because he believed Taylor assaulted his mother.

Prosecutors say Mack he didn't believe his mother's explanation that she had scars on her face and knees because she fell down. He said he thought Mack hurt his mother and went outside and fired several shots into Taylor's car.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 14.