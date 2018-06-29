18-year-old rapper fatally shot in St. Louis; no suspects

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis are investigating the fatal shooting of a member of a rap group that was drawing national attention.

James Johnson Jr. of Ferguson was found dead in the yard behind a St. Louis home about 10 a.m. Sunday. He had been shot in the head.

Police have no suspects.

Johnson was known as Swagg Huncho in the group 3 Problems. The rap group consisted of three 18-year-old cousins. Another of the members pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The group apparently had no recording contract, but some of their videos on social media drew hundreds of thousands of views. They were featured in a Rolling Stone article in May.