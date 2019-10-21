183 St. Louis teachers retirement-eligible under new law

2 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Friday, August 04 2017 Aug 4, 2017 Friday, August 04, 2017 7:45:00 AM CDT August 04, 2017 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A new Missouri law has made 183 St. Louis teachers eligible for retirement, though the district's top administrator and union members don't expect an exodus of teachers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the school district is sending teachers a letter signed by Superintendent Kelvin Adams and the American Federation of Teachers' local president, Sally Topping, urging retirement-eligible teachers to stay.

Adams and the union say many of the teachers would have to pay hundreds of dollars a month out-of-pocket for health care if they retire early from the district that already has about 45 teaching vacancies.

A small provision of a new pension law that takes effect Aug. 28 allows teachers to retire when their years of service plus age total 80, down from 85.

