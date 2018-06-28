188 homicides in St. Louis in 2016, same as the year before

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Unofficial numbers are in, and 2016 was just as deadly as 2015 in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 188 homicide cases were reported in the city last year, the exact same as 2015.

The 2015 total was 18 percent higher than the 159 killings in 2014.

The record number of homicides in St. Louis was 267 in 1993; the lowest mark in modern history was 74 in 2003.