19 hospital workers to share $1 million Powerball prize

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A $1 million Powerball prize will be split 19 ways - $52,631 before taxes for each - after a group of workers at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis shared a winning ticket for the Aug. 12 drawing.

The Missouri Lottery says all 19 are medical records employees at the hospital. They matched all five white-ball numbers in the Aug. 12 drawing: 8, 13, 29, 38 and 52. The ticket was purchased at a Circle K store in St. Louis.

The Missouri Lottery says the employees have generally been contributing $5 each per week to play Powerball and another game over the past four years.