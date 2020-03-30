19 people in Boone County recovered from COVID-19

COLUMBIA - 19 people in Boone County have recovered from COVID-19, according to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services on Sunday afternoon.

34 cases are still active in the county, according to Lucio Bitoy, a spokesperson for the county health department. One person has died due to the virus in Boone County, making it a total of 54 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website says the decision to discontinue home isolation should be made in the context of local circumstances, but the CDC gives two options for local health departments: a test based option and a non test based option.

The non-test-based option

being free of fever for at least three days without medication

improvements in respiratory symptoms

At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

The test-based option

being free of fever for at least three days without medication

improvements in respiratory symptoms

achieve two negative tests for the virus more than 24-hours apart

The World Health Organization said most people infected with COVID-19 have mild symptoms and recover.

The organization, using available preliminary data, said "the median time from onset to clinical recovery for mild cases is approximately 2 weeks and is 3-6 weeks for patients with severe or critical diseases."

2,612 people have fully recovered from the virus in the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Sunday, according to data from John Hopkins University and Medicine.

The virus is still a threat to the public. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said over 100,000 people could die from the virus in America.

Editor's Note: At 3:40 p.m. on Sunday there were 31 cases still active, according to a spokesperson for the county health department. At 4:30 p.m. on Sunday the city of Columbia website stated 54 total cases. We changed active cases to 34 to reflect the change.