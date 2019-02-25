19-year-old Arrested for DWI and Involuntary Manslaughter

7 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Monday, October 31 2011 Oct 31, 2011 Monday, October 31, 2011 3:47:00 PM CDT October 31, 2011 in News
By: Mila Mimica

COLUMBIA - Two months following a single car fatality accident, the driver of the vehicle has been arrested. 19-year-old Desmeisha Thomas was arrested on Monday afternoon on charges of Driving While Intoxicated with a $500 bond, and Involuntary Manslaughter with a yet to be determined bond.

According to the St. Louis University Toxicology Lab, Thomas' blood alcohol content was .076 and she tested positive for cocaine.

Thomas lost control of a silver 2000 Nissan Pathfinder traveling eastbound on Blue Ridge near Oakland Gravel Rd. Lateishia Jordan, 18, sustained injuries as a result of the accident and passed away on Sept. 5. David McBride, 26 was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and showed signs of intoxication.

Thomas was wearing a seatbelt, while the passengers were not.

