19-year-old fatally shot near Missouri State campus

6 hours 38 minutes 41 seconds ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 2:46:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old was fatally shot near the Missouri State University campus in Springfield.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that police responded around 9:15 p.m. Friday after a 911 caller heard gunshots and found Kenneth Wright wounded. Wright was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

He was not a Missouri State student. Police haven’t identified a suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

