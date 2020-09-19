19-year-old fatally shot near Missouri State campus
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old was fatally shot near the Missouri State University campus in Springfield.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that police responded around 9:15 p.m. Friday after a 911 caller heard gunshots and found Kenneth Wright wounded. Wright was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
He was not a Missouri State student. Police haven’t identified a suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA – While high school football has been happening so far this season in the wake of COVID-19, one part... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg left lifelong impressions on two Columbia students. The students, a high... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Monday night will likely be a long one for the Columbia City Council as it gets another... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old was fatally shot near the Missouri State University campus in Springfield. ... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - No one was injured in an RV fire in southwest Columbia on Saturday. No injuries have been... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A fire at a Jefferson City home displaced two people early Saturday morning. According to a... More >>
in
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump hailed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a "brilliant mind" in a statement Friday... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday , the court announced. She was 87. Ginsburg... More >>
in
(CNN) -- For a father and son, a hug before the first game of football season is a special moment.... More >>
in
Week four of Friday Night Fever has arrived. Before you head out to your team's game or tune in to... More >>
in
Games for high school football games will become available below. Final scores are in bold and home teams are on... More >>
in
Welcome to Week 4 of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week features the Marshall Owls taking on the... More >>
in
STOVER - COVID-19 is affecting young and old alike in Morgan County. According to the Morgan County Health Center... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Battle High School canceled its game set for Friday against the Hickman High School Kewpies. Battle announced... More >>
in
NEAR CRANE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Water Patrol is investigating a deadly crash killing a father and son from... More >>
in
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - As parents and student-athletes continue to protest the ban on some youth sports games... More >>
in