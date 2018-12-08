19-year-old killed in shooting outside water park

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Authorities say the person killed in a shooting near a water resort in eastern Kansas City was a 19-year-old man.

Kansas City police identified the victim Sunday as Ryshun Bell of Kansas City. He died at a hospital after he was shot Saturday evening near the CoCo Key Water Resort, which is connected to the Adams Mark Hotel. Police said in a news release that a second person went to a hospital with an injury that wasn't life-threatening.

Police have been searching for at least two suspects who fled into nearby woods.

No other details were immediately available.