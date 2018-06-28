19-year-old mother indicted in child's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 19-year-old woman has been charged with killing her 1-year-old daughter.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office says grand jurors have indicted Donniesha Lasha Lee on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse.

Court records say the girl was rushed to a hospital in March where she was pronounced dead. Witnesses told police that Lee had been drinking and holding her 1-year-old child on her chest, repeatedly striking the girl and telling her to be quiet. Court records say others in the home asked Lee to stop and to give them the child but she refused.

Lee initially was charged with child abuse and domestic assault while prosecutors awaited autopsy results. Her public defender didn't immediately return a phone call from The Associated Press seeking comment.