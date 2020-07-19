19-year-old seriously injured falling off tailgate of moving truck

OZARK COUNTY - A 19-year-old fell off the tailgate of a pickup truck on Highway W early Saturday morning.

Cooper High from Gainesville fell off the moving truck and onto the road around 1:20 a.m., according to the MSHP traffic report.

18-year-old Tanner Jennings was driving the truck westbound when the incident occurred, according to the report.

High was transported by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center. The report said his injuries are serious.