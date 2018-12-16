19-year-old woman shot near Aspen Heights Parkway

COLUMBIA - A 19-year-old woman was shot Saturday afternoon near Aspen Heights Parkway, police said.

At around 2:40 p.m., police said they were notified about the woman who had a gunshot wound to the forearm.

"The original call was that it was an accidental gunshot wound," Sgt. Michael Hestir said. "Upon our investigation we're not sure yet and we want to confirm that before we let go of the crime scene."

The woman was taken to the hospital, but her injures were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said they had detained a "few" individuals who might have about what happened.

As of Saturday afternoon, police said they did not have any suspect description to release.