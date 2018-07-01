1993-94 Missouri Basketball Team To Reunite

COLUMBIA - Missouri Basketball Head Coach Frank Haith announced today that the 1993-94 Missouri Basketball team will have a reunion during Missouri's exhibition game next week against Oklahoma City University. The game will be played at the Hearnes Center and is free of cost.

The 1993-94 team went undefeated that year and won the Big 8 Championship.That team consisted of Melvin Booker, Jevon Crudup, Kelly Thames, Paul O'Liney, Mark Atkins, Lamont Frazier, Julian Winfield, Marlo Finner, Derek Grimm, Jason Sutherland, Chip Walther, Chriss Heller, Reggie Smith, Derrick Johnson and Jed Frost. Former Missouri Basketball Head Coach Norm Stewart will be present as well.

Out of all of the listed players, only Booker made it to the NBA. Booker went undrafted in the 1994 NBA Draft, but played for the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

Booker will also try to bring son and current 5-star basketball recruit Devin Booker to the exhibition game.

"I would like him to come back for that because it's history," Melvin said in an interview with the Kansas City Star.

D. Booker is currently being recruited by Missouri as well as Florida, Kentucky, Michigan and Michigan State. He is ranked as the 27th best player in the 2014 recruiting class. Booker is making his official visit to Missouri this weekend.