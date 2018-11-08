$1M grant to fund community policing in suburban St. Louis
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County is getting a $1 million federal grant that will help fund community policing efforts in a financially struggling part of the county.
The grant from the Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Program was announced Tuesday. The grant will be used over a three-year period in the Castle Point neighborhood of north St. Louis County.
In addition to community policing, the money will fund new streetlights and sidewalks, park renovations, and other efforts.
County Executive Steve Stenger says in a statement that the grant will help officers build strong relationships with residents and use "innovative strategies" to reduce crime.
