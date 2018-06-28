1st-Rounders Inactive for Rams, Eagles

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Rams first-round pick Robert Quinn and Philadelphia Eagles first-rounder Danny Watkins are inactive for the season opener.

Defensive end Robert Quinn was the 14th overall pick, while guard Danny Watkins was the 23rd pick but had lost his starting job to recently signed Kyle DeVan.

Eagles backup quarterback Vince Young also is inactive with a hamstring injury sustained in the preseason finale. Mike Kafka will back up Michael Vick.

Rams wide receiver Danario Alexander also is inactive.