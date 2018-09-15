2,000 Pounds of Trash Collected During Clean Sweep

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works Department, with help from other local organizations and volunteers, completed the seventh Hinkson Clean Sweep today.

Volunteers signed in, geared up with gloves and rain boots, and jumped in the water to get all the trash out of the creek.

About 400 people worked on the entire project. They were divided into six groups to work on a different part of the river.

More than 25 people gathered at Big Bear Park to clean that section of the creek.

Andrew Lovewell, a volunteer at the event, said that trash in the creek has a bigger impact than people may think.

"It gets in the streams, and it eventually gets in the water sheds, and gets in the drinking water that we have. So the contaminants that are in it, get into all the drinking water," Lovewell said.

Approximately 2,000 pounds of trash were gathered.

The clean sweep happens once every year, but organizers urge people to keep the creek clean all year long.