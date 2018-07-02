2/24/05 - Columbia Schools Bring Back Newton

The summer program is controversial because it pays students to go to school.

"Although we weren't giving grades for the Newton Program, we were still getting kids to read a book in the summer," said teacher Jason Stanich

In the previous summer, 6,000 students signed up, so Columbia schools brought the program back.

Now that Newton has instituted their summer school program in Columbia Public Schools, it has sparked a high interest that has parents and teachers split as to whether the program should return.

"When we get away from helping kids in an appropriate fashion then I think we have to re-evaluate what we do," said teacher Chris Fischer. "I think education should be valuable enough we don't pay our children for grades."

Angie Williams enrolled her children, Kaia and Alexis in the program last summer and says the $100 incentive works to get students in the classroom.

"It gives them something better to do than just going to a daycare, going to a pool or it's educational and something fun for them to do." said Williams.