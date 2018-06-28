$2,500 reward for info in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests in the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy killed in his Kansas City home by gunfire from the street.

Amorian S. L. Hale died Sunday when someone sprayed his house with bullets. A bullet entered the child's bedroom and hit him in the head.

The Kansas City Star reports that family members are imploring people to help identify his killer. Authorities said Tuesday the reward in the case has grown to $2,500 and so far, police have received 23 anonymous tips.

Funeral arrangements are pending.