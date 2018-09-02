2 accused in alleged Ferguson bomb plot set to change pleas

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two St. Louis men accused in federal court of planning bomb attacks during last year's Ferguson protests are scheduled to change their pleas.

Online court records show 22-year-olds Olajuwon Davis and Brandon Orlando Baldwin are to appear Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis for a change-of plea hearing.

They have pleaded not guilty to an indictment's charges that include conspiring to use explosives and make false written statements while buying firearms.

Authorities allege the men were members of New Black Panther Party's St. Louis County chapter when they plotted last September through Nov. 21 to obtain explosives.

Their arrest came less than a week before St. Louis County prosecutors announced a grand jury wouldn't indict Ferguson officer Darren Wilson in the August shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown.