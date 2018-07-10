2 accused in Missouri killing after charred remains found
DONIPHAN (AP) — Two men are jailed in southeast Missouri after being accused of killing a man whose charred remains were found in a burn pile.
KFVS-TV reports that Michael Harris and Matthew Bruce are charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, evidence tampering, and abandonment of a corpse.
Ripley County court documents allege that Harris and Bruce admitted to fatally shooting Jonathan Tarvin, who was reported missing in April and had been living with Harris' mother-in-law.
Online court records don't show whether Harris and Bruce have attorneys.
