2 accused in Missouri killing after charred remains found

1 year 10 months 1 week ago Thursday, September 01 2016 Sep 1, 2016 Thursday, September 01, 2016 11:19:14 AM CDT September 01, 2016 in News
By: The Associated Press

DONIPHAN (AP) — Two men are jailed in southeast Missouri after being accused of killing a man whose charred remains were found in a burn pile.

KFVS-TV reports that Michael Harris and Matthew Bruce are charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, evidence tampering, and abandonment of a corpse.

Ripley County court documents allege that Harris and Bruce admitted to fatally shooting Jonathan Tarvin, who was reported missing in April and had been living with Harris' mother-in-law.

Online court records don't show whether Harris and Bruce have attorneys.

