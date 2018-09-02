2 activists accused of attacking driver during I-70 shutdown

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - Two activists prominent in Ferguson protests faced felony charges Thursday related to a demonstration that briefly shut down Interstate 70 in St. Louis County.

Charges were filed Wednesday against 26-year-old Brittany Ferrell and 21-year-old Alexis Templeton for an alleged attack on an SUV driver who pushed past protesters. Neither woman had a listed attorney Thursday.

Demonstrators on Monday ventured onto I-70 during afternoon rush hour, forcing vehicles to stop. It was part of a day of protests related to the anniversary of Michael Brown's death in Ferguson.

As a woman driving an SUV pushed past protesters, Templeton allegedly punched her through the open window. Ferrell was accused of kicking the vehicle, causing $5,000 in damage.

Both women were released from jail Wednesday and joined about 75 demonstrators there to support them.