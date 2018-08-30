2 arrested for illegal drugs at Kingdom City Taco Bell

KINGDOM CITY — Callaway County sheriff's deputies arrested two women Thursday morning after finding illegal drugs in a vehicle outside a Taco Bell restaurant.

Amber Higgins, 36, a Columbia resident and Andrea Robertson, 30, from Hermann were arrested after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle outside the restaurant.

After arriving, deputies discovered methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in the vehicle. Both women were arrested on felony drug charges and taken to the Callaway County Jail.

Higgins was a fugitive wanted for the intent to distribute controlled substances. She had a $50,000 warrant from Miller County.

Robertson posted bond and was released. As of Friday morning, Higgins remains in custody for charges from both Callaway County and Miller County.