2 arrested for theft spree in Springfield, Branson

BRANSON (AP) — Two men are facing multiple charges in connection with the thefts of several vehicles, and items from more than 50 vehicles, in southwestern Missouri.

Authorities in Branson say 25-year-old Chelcy McCollegan and 29-year-old David Reeves, both of Springfield, are accused in a long string of crimes in Springfield and Branson. Both are jailed on $25,000 bond.

Police say they have recovered two stolen vehicles as well as numerous items stolen from vehicles, including guns.