2 arrested in connection to Pettis County Ambulance District stealing

SEDALIA - Two Pettis County Ambulance District (PCAD) employees were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing from the organization.

PCAD administrator Michael Gardner, 61, and human resource director Tracy Rank, 55, were arrested after an investigation into forgery and stealing related to posession, passing and depositing unauthorized checks from PCAD accounts.

Gardner was formally charged on suspicion of forgery and stealing over $25,000. Rank was charged on suspicion of receiving stolen property.

Authorities say that members of the PCAD Board of Directors are cooperating fully with the investigation.

Evidence was collected at the business, located at 210 W. 4th Street., Pettis County Ambulance District. Detectives from Sedalia Police and Pettis County have also served a search warrant 23400 Radio Hill Rd. in Sedalia.

Sedalia Police say that a longer investigation will follow and more charges could be added.