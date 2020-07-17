2 arrested in Fulton for sexual assault of minor

FULTON — Fulton police arrested two men for sexually assaulting a minor, according to news releases on Thursday from the Fulton Police Department.

According to one release, police became aware of a sexual assault of a minor on September 14, 2019. After an investigation, police arrested Brandon Taylor on Thursday, according to the same release.

Taylor has been charged with first degree statutory sodomy, first degree sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 and tampering with a victim or witness for a felony.

According to a second release, police arrested Daniel Overstreet Wednesday after an investigation began on July 10. According to the release, Overstreet was arrested for statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy.

It is unclear if the investigations into Overstreet and Taylor are connected.