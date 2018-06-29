2 bodies found in rural northwest Missouri home

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Authorities found the bodies of a 72-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman in a rural northwest Missouri home.

Buchanan County deputies were responding to a request to check on the well-being of the residents when the discovery was made early Saturday.

Col. Bill Puett of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department told KNPN-TV that the deaths appear to be a double homicide and that there is a possible suspect. He said authorities secured a search warrant for the home around 8 a.m. after the bodies were transported to the coroner's office in Kansas City for autopsies.