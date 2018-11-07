2 Boys Injured in Stolen Car Crash

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KINLOCH (AP) - Two boys are in critical condition after the stolen car they were in crashes in suburban St. Louis. The accident happened about 5 A.M. in Kinloch when the car ran into a parked truck trailer. St. Louis County police spokesman Rick Eckhard says the car had been stolen about four hours earlier in Ferguson. One boy in the car was 14, the other 15. Police aren't sure which one was driving. Police are investigating reports that the car was racing another vehicle. Eckhard declined to speculate but says it is clear from the damage that the car was speeding. In fact, Eckhard says it appears the car didn't even try to slow down.