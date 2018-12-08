2 charged after police chase results in 2 crashes

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (AP) — Two men are facing charges for allegedly robbing a suburban St. Louis business and leading police on a chase that ended in two crashes.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 39-year-old Lejuan Carter and 29-year-old Lonnie Weeks are charged with robbery and armed criminal action. Neither has a listed attorney.

It began Monday afternoon with the robbery of Advance America Cash in O'Fallon, Missouri. Police spotted the getaway car on Interstate 70 in St. Charles and a chase began into Maryland Heights. The car crashed into a field.

As one suspect was arrested, the second ran and stole a pickup truck. Police pursued the truck into a neighborhood, where it crashed into the garage of a home. Nobody was home at the time.

