2 charged in beating, robbery of St. Louis lawyer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two teenagers are facing charges for allegedly knocking a lawyer to the ground in downtown St. Louis and robbing him.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 17-year-old Dwjuan Mix of Normandy and 18-year-old Jarvis Fisher of St. Louis are both jailed on $20,000 cash-only bond on robbery charges.

Police say they were among a group of up to eight teens who surrounded and attacked the 32-year-old lawyer on Nov. 3. The man's cellphone and money were taken, and he suffered several facial injuries but is recovering.

The attack came about a week after two women were beaten by a group of girls in two incidents in the same area of downtown. Police say they have stepped up patrols.