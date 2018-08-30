2 charged with helping to dispose of man's body in Missouri

WARRENSBURG (AP) — Two people have been charged with helping a Missouri woman dispose of the body of her estranged husband.

The Sedalia Democrat reports 50-year-old Ricky Armstrong and 60-year-old Margaret Heffernan are jailed in Johnson County in connection with the death of 31-year-old Javon Donahue, of Knob Noster. Their attorneys didn't immediately return phone messages from The Associated Press.

Evidence tampering charges were filed against them after Heffernan's daughter, 31-year-old Jema Donahue, was arrested Saturday in Sedalia and charged with second degree murder. Court records say she admitted to killing Donahue earlier this month in her basement bedroom.

Court records say Heffernan paid Armstrong $400 to rent an excavator that he used to bury the body on a Warrensburg farm. Heffernan also is charged with abandonment of a corpse.