2 children, 1 adult Die in Detroit Freeway Pileups

DETROIT, Michigan - Police say two children killed in a massive chain-reaction crash on a Detroit freeway are believed to be siblings whose parents were injured in the accident.



The Thursday morning accident also killed another motorist as blinding snow squalls, strong winds and slick roads led to a mile-long series of crashes involving about 30 vehicles along Interstate 75.



Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw tells The Associated Press the children who died were a 7-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl from Windsor, Ontario.



None of the victims' names have been released.



Shaw says 13 people, including a 9-year-old girl, were taken to local hospitals.



A similar pileup involving more than 40 vehicles west of Indianapolis has closed Interstate 70 in both directions. There was no immediate word on injuries.