2 children die in St. Louis County accident

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two children are dead after an accident in suburban St. Louis.

The accident happened just before 9 p.m. Monday in north St. Louis County near the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus. Police say a car driven by 21-year-old woman tried to make a left turn and was hit by an SUV.

Three-year-old Kameron Johnson and 2-year-old Kylee Johnson, who were passengers in the car, were pronounced dead at the scene. The children lived in Ferguson.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital. Details about their conditions have not been released.

Police say the accident remains under investigation.