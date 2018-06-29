2 Children Die in St. Louis County House Fire

By: The Associated Press

BERKELEY (AP) - Two children are dead following a house fire in St. Louis County.

The fire broke out about 5 a.m. Monday in a small frame home in Berkeley. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

A third child and an adult were taken to the hospital, but their conditions were not immediately known.

Names and ages of the victims have not been released.