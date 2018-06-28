2 Columbia businesses robbed overnight

COLUMBIA — Officers said Saturday they are investigating two separate robberies at Columbia businesses.

Around 9:45 p.m. Friday, a male suspect walked into the Auto Zone on Business Loop 70, threatened an employee and demanded money, police said. The suspect ran east from the scene after getting an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The Break Time convenience store at 2709 East Broadway was robbed around 1:55 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. According to police, a male suspect walked into the store and demanded money from the employee working at the register. The suspect ran west from the scene after getting an undisclosed amount of money, officers said.

Officers said the the two suspects were described differently.

CPD had not found either suspect as of Saturday morning.

Authorities said they are unsure if the two robberies are related.