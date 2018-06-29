2 dead after violent night in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two people are dead and several others injured following a deadly night in St. Louis.

Police say three men were found shot about 11 p.m. Sunday inside a home in the city's Forest Park Southeast neighborhood. The men killed were 41-year-old Huston Martin and 38-year-old Cory Goodwin. The third man is hospitalized in critical condition.

A short time later, two men were shot at another home. Both are in stable condition.

Just before midnight, a man was shot on Interstate 70. He suffered a wound to the shoulder. A fourth shooting happened at a north St. Louis service station around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The victim is hospitalized, but a condition report was not immediately available.