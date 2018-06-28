2 Dead in Single-Engine Crash near Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE (AP) - Authorities say two Wisconsin men died when their single-engine plane crashed near the Kirksville Regional Airport
Kirksville airport Director Glenn Balliew says the Piper 32-A Saratoga crashed while on approach to the northern Missouri airport.
Adair County Coroner Brian Noe identified the victims Wednesday as 64-year-old Robert Groh and 66-year-old James Quinn. The coroner did not know which one was the pilot.
Balliew says the plane's wreckage was scattered along a 300-yard path through a pasture, a wooded area and a bean field about three miles from Kirksville. The bodies of the two victims were found in a ditch.
Investigators say the airplane was stopping for fuel on a flight from Denver. An investigation by the National Transportation and Safety Board continues.