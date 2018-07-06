2 Dead in Southeast Mo.

PERRYVILLE - Authorities in southeast Missouri say they're investigating a double shooting that appears to be a murder-suicide.



The Perry County Sheriff's Department said a man and woman were discovered shot at a residence in Perryville on Friday. A person found the couple and contacted the sheriff's department.



The Southeast Missourian reports that Sheriff Gary Schaaf says the deaths appear to be the result of a murder-suicide, but that it's too early to rule out a double suicide.



Schaaf said in a release that the victims were identified as 36-year-old Shawn J. Galeski, and 29-year-old Jamie L. Cole. Both were from Perryville.