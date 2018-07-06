2 Dead in Southeast Mo.
PERRYVILLE - Authorities in southeast Missouri say they're investigating a double shooting that appears to be a murder-suicide.
The Perry County Sheriff's Department said a man and woman were discovered shot at a residence in Perryville on Friday. A person found the couple and contacted the sheriff's department.
The Southeast Missourian reports that Sheriff Gary Schaaf says the deaths appear to be the result of a murder-suicide, but that it's too early to rule out a double suicide.
Schaaf said in a release that the victims were identified as 36-year-old Shawn J. Galeski, and 29-year-old Jamie L. Cole. Both were from Perryville.
More News
Grid
List
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Lenexa Kansas Police Department issued an amber alert for 13-year-old Amber Rewerts-Schiavoni Friday. Amber is... More >>
in
FULTON - The support coordinator for Carl DeBrodie denies any allegations of negligence, according to legal documents. Tiffany Keipp... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The suspect wanted in relation to the May 3 homicide on Greeley Drive was killed on July 6... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — A former neurosurgery resident has filed a lawsuit alleging the University of Missouri School of Medicine's chief... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Pressure is mounting on Thai authorities to bring forward a rescue plan for 12 boys and their coach... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis... More >>
in
MISSOURI - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fewer DWIs and total crashes this Fourth of July. However, the counting... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Ralph Beach is a 75 year old Korean War veteran who is still serving his fellow veterans.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A lawsuit on whether Gov. Mike Parson has the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor was... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - Two multi-vehicle accidents in close range of each other shutdown eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County Thursday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department said a search had ended Thursday at Midway Travel Center, where a child... More >>
in
CALIFORNIA - Information on the death of a 5-year-old child Wednesday might not be available for months, according to a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An advocacy group is demanding Gov. Mike Parson do an administrative review of the Department of Mental... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned after months of ethics controversies, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday.... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains found in Miller County last month have been identified as Tyler J. Worthington of the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was pronounced dead Wednesday. According to a press... More >>
in
TIPTON - Inmates at Tipton Correctional Center caused property damage Wednesday night after a disturbance broke out. According to... More >>
in
FORT LEONARD WOOD - The body of a missing Marine was recovered from the Big Piney River Thursday, according to... More >>
in