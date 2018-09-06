2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police now say that a double shooting on the city's north side was a murder-suicide.

The shooting happened Sunday night. Police say 24-year-old Chimera Mayo was found dead inside her home. She had been shot in the head.

Police say a 24-year-old man shot Mayo before turning the gun on himself. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.

Authorities believe the two were in a relationship and argued, leading to the fatal shootings.

The woman's death marked the 169th homicide in St. Louis this year. There were 159 killings in all of 2014.