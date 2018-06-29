2 Dems Call for Mo. Education Official to Resign

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Two Missouri Democratic lawmakers are calling for state Education Commissioner Chris Nicastro to step down, saying she has demonstrated a tendency "to abuse power."

Sen. Paul LeVota, of Independence, and House member Genise Montecillo, of St. Louis, said in a statement Tuesday the most recent example arose in recently disclosed emails from the education department dealing with a ballot measure to end teacher tenure and require that student performance guide employment decisions.

A department staff member originally proposed reporting to the state auditor's office that the initiative had potential for significant unknown costs to local school districts. Nicastro changed that to say the cost was unknown.

A Department of Elementary and Secondary Education spokeswoman didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

The State Board of Education appoints the education commissioner.