2 Developers Proposal Smaller Center in Jeff City

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Two developers are suggesting that Jefferson City build a new conference center and hotel that is smaller than city officials had requested.

Representatives from the Farmer Holding Company and the Ehrhardt Hospitality Group presented their concepts for the center Thursday at a Jefferson City Council meeting.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports the city had asked for a center with a minimum of 30,000 square feet and a 200-room hotel. Both developers said that is too large to be feasible.

Farmer Holding is proposing a 20,000-square-foot facility with a 126-room hotel, at a cost of $25 million.

Ehrhardt Hospitality Group's proposal is for a center with 22,500 square feet. It shows a 200-bed hotel but Ehrhardt said it would prefer a 150-room hotel.

The project's estimated cost is $36.8 million.