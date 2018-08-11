2 die after pickup truck T-bones car in eastern Missouri

CEDAR HILL (AP) — Authorities say two men have died after their car veered into oncoming traffic in eastern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victims as 23-year-old Lucas Cravens, of Cedar Hill, and 24-year-old Mark Silvia, of Dittmer. The patrol says they were killed Tuesday night when Cravens lost control of the car he was driving and crossed over a grassy median. A pickup truck then T-boned the car.

Cravens and Silvia were ejected from the car. Both were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The patrol says the truck's driver was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.