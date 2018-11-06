2 Die in All-Terrain Vehicle Crash Near Doniphan

DONIPHAN, Mo. - A man and a woman have died in an all-terrain vehicle crash in southeast Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the victims as driver Gregory J. Ormsby and his passenger, Stacey L. Ormsby. Both were 42 years old and from Doniphan. They died at separate hospitals after the ATV ran off a road early Sunday on U.S. 160, 15 miles west of Doniphan.

The ATV then struck a tree and overturned, ejecting its occupants.