2 die in crash in southwest Missouri's Christian County

1 year 3 days 8 hours ago Monday, October 02 2017 Oct 2, 2017 Monday, October 02, 2017 7:35:06 AM CDT October 02, 2017 in News
By: Associated Press

CLEVER (AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed when a car went off the side of a southwest Missouri roadway and struck a tree.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday about three miles east of the Christian County town of Clever. The patrol identified the victims as 53-year-old Jeffrey Ennis and 41-year-old Erica Myers, both of Clever.

Ennis was wearing a seatbelt, but Myers wasn't. The patrol says Myers was ejected. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

