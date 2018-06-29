2 discrimination lawsuits against Emporia State proceed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lawsuits alleging that Emporia State University discriminated against two minority assistant professors are continuing in federal court.

A federal judge on June 15 refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Melvin Hale, although some of the original defendants and claims were dismissed. The university and seven officials are now defendants.

Hale, who is black, alleges the school retaliated against him and his wife after they reported finding a racial slur in the School of Library and Information Management in 2015.

Rajesh Singh, who is Asian and previously taught in the same department, also claims he was retaliated against after asking for pay equal to two other staff members. Depositions are being taken in that lawsuit.

The Kansas Attorney General's office and the university declined to comment on the pending litigation.