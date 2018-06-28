2 Dozen Car Windows Shot Out in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) - More than two dozen vehicles in the southeast Missouri town of Popular Bluff are damaged, and police believe a group of young people went on a shooting spree with a BB or pellet gun.

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic reports that at least 25 vehicles were damaged Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Damage was to windshields and windows.

Deputy Police Chief Jeff Rolland encourages anyone with information to contact police. Rolland says anyone arrested could face felony charges.