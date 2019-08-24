2 ex-state lawmakers appointed to Missouri Gaming Commission

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP)— Two former state lawmakers have been appointed to the Missouri commission that regulates casinos, fantasy sports and bingo.

Gov. Mike Parson announced the appointments Friday to the Missouri Gaming Commission of former Republican Rep. Mike Leara, of St. Louis County, and former Democratic Rep. Pat Conway of St. Joseph.

Leara served in the state House from 2009 to 2017. Parson designated Leara as the new chairman of the commission for a term that expires in April 2021.

Conway served in the state House from 2011 to 2019. His term on the Gaming Commission expires next April.

Both appointees are subject to Senate confirmation, although they can begin serving immediately. They take the place of former commissioners Thomas Neer and Rick Lombardo.

