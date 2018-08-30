2 Ferguson stores burglarized during night of protests

FERGUSON (AP) - Police in Ferguson are investigating burglaries of a discount store and a cellphone business near where protesters took to the streets for a second night.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says Wednesday night's break-ins at a Family Dollar store and STL Cordless took place a night after looting, fires and gunfire broke out during demonstrations in the St. Louis suburb.

Several dozen people marched down Ferguson's West Florissant Avenue on Wednesday night to protest the recent death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray while he was in Baltimore police custody.

The demonstrators also referenced last summer's fatal shooting by a white Ferguson police officer of 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black and unarmed. Brown's death sparked months of sometimes violent protests in the area.