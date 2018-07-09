2 found dead in Springfield home, police say
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of two adults in a Springfield home.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that police posted on their Twitter account at 1 p.m. Monday that the bodies had been found in a home in the western part of the city.
Police say they are not searching for a suspect in the deaths, and they have not ruled out the possibility it was a murder-suicide. The names of the two people killed and how they died weren't immediately released.
A police spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an email Tuesday from The Associated Press.
